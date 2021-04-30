Well-known Kamloops yoga studio announces impending closure, citing COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Tim Petruk The Yoga Loft has announced its Seymour Street studio will close for good on June 25.

A well-known Kamloops yoga studio will soon close its doors for good, and the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.

The Yoga Loft announced on social media on Friday that it would shutter its Seymour Street studio as of June 25.

While the Yoga Loft has not responded to requests for comment from Castanet Kamloops, the post on social media said the business is up for grabs.

“We have put it into the community that if anyone wants to take over the business, it is an option,” the post read.

“We will be informing you all where to find your favourite teachers closer to our closing date so that you can continue to practice with them.”

The post blames the pandemic for the impending closure of the studio, saying "we realize we cannot continue operating in these conditions."

“With this last closure, we had some exceedingly difficult decisions to make,” it read.

“Our love for all our students and teachers is what has kept us going.”

The Yoga Loft opened in 2012. Its studio is located in a second-floor suite at 409 Seymour St., the old Cactus Jacks building on the corner of Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue.