Former SD58 employee fails to prove retirement plan discriminates

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a complaint by a former longtime employee of the Nicola-Similkameen School District who resigned from her position but still wanted to collect the perks of a formal retirement.

Valerie Kynoch was employed with the school district in Merritt for 25 years before leaving her post in 2018 at the age of 50.

As a unionized employee, she was entitled to benefits upon retirement, including a payout of accrued sick leave, upwards of $16,000 in Kynoch’s case. But under the collective agreement, the earliest “retirement” age for someone in Kynoch’s position is 55 years old.

When Kynoch wrote to the school district superintendent to announce her departure she wrote “I am retiring from School District No. 58,” the superintendent treated it as a resignation rather than a retirement.

She initially grieved the rejection of the sick leave payout through the union, but it was withdrawn. She then filed a human rights complaint on the grounds that the refusal amounted to discrimination based on her age.

The tribunal, however, rejected the complaint before it even reached a hearing.

“Ms. Kynoch argues that it is discriminatory for the district to define a particular age of retirement. However, age is a consideration in most, if not all, retirement plans,” said tribunal member Devyn Cousineau, citing the specific exemption in the B.C. Human Rights Code covering retirement plans.

“The district was entitled, under the code, to define an age of retirement for the purpose of a bona fide retirement plan,” Cousineau ruled. “This complaint is dismissed.”

Kynoch has since become a real estate agent in Merritt.