Investigators still believe woman's death near Chase was 'suspicious,' police say

A man arrested Tuesday after the “suspicious” death of a woman near Adams Lake has been released without charge, police say, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 8600-block of Holding Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. First responders found a dead woman inside the home, and police have since described the death as “suspicious.”

“Investigators were back on-site earlier today, continuing their examination of the Holding Road property,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“The adult man arrested by frontline officers at the scene has now been released from police custody. He was released unconditionally without charge and the investigation is continuing.”

O’Donaghey said detectives still believe the circumstances of the 60-year-old woman’s death are suspicious.

“Police will continue to treat her death as such until proven otherwise,” he said.

A BC Coroners Service investigation is running parallel to the police probe, Mounties said.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.