Police seek culprits following Kamloops break-in that left resident injured

Photo: RCMP These are the suspects in a residential break-in on Monday, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down suspects following a residential break-in on Monday that left a resident injured and shaken.

Mounties were called to a home in the 700-block of Munro Street, near South Kamloops secondary, at about 6 a.m. for a report of two men inside the house.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the burglars triggered the home’s alarm.

“A resident in the home tried to leave, but was allegedly forced back inside, causing some minor injuries,” she said.

“The suspects demanded money, then made off with items including a wallet.”

Both suspects are described as men in their 20s, wearing gloves, sunglasses and hoodies — one brown and one black.

A police-dog unit recovered the wallet but could not track down suspects.

“Police are releasing images of two people of interest that police would like to identify and speak with,” Evelyn said.

“We’re asking anyone who lives around the area and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please have a look at their home surveillance to see if there is anything on it that might help with this investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.