Kamloops  

Police apprehend man after reports of potential jumper on Overlanders Bridge

Police presence on bridge

A Kamloops man was arrested and taken to hospital on Wednesday after reports of a potential jumper on the Overlanders Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge at about 7:15 p.m.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment responded to calls reporting first that a man was walking on the wrong side of the bridge’s fence, followed by a man hanging from the bridge,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Frontline officers, including Car 40, attended the Overlanders and blocked traffic at both ends.”

Evelyn said “a distraught man” in the midst of a mental-health crisis was located by police on the bridge and arrested under the Mental Health Act. He was taken to hospital for assessment and care.

