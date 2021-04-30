RCMP numbers show decreased number of thefts from a vehicle from April 12 to 18

There were 31 reported thefts from a vehicle that occurred last week, according to numbers released by police.

From April 12 to April 18, RCMP reported a slight drop in thefts from motor vehicles from the week prior — continuing a slight downward trend.

During the week of April 5 to April 11, there were 34 such thefts reported.

Downtown Kamloops remains a hotspot, with police reporting 10 thefts from cars in the area. Three of those thefts occurred on Columbia Street and three happened near Victoria Street and Third Avenue.

Five reported thefts occurred in North Kamloops, with one in the Brocklehurst area and two close to the Tranquille market corridor.

Three reported thefts from a motor vehicle happened in Valleyview, and three more were in the Mount Paul area.

Police remind residents to ensure they are not leaving items inside their car. They also recommend parking in well-lit and high-traffic areas and using an immobilizer.