Data from BC Coroners Service show a dozen people in Kamloops died from a toxic drug supply

A dozen people in Kamloops lost their lives to drug toxicity through the first three months of 2021, according to numbers released by the BC Coroners Service.

The coroners service said in a statement Thursday that from January to the end of March, 12 people in the city died from overdoses largely caused by “extreme concentrations” of fentanyl, carfentanil, or other like substances.

A total of 77 overdose deaths have occurred in the three-month time period throughout Interior Health region.

Previous numbers released by the coroners service showed five people in Kamloops lost their lives to overdoses between January and February, indicating a spike in deaths to seven in March.

A total of 158 British Columbians died of drug overdoses in March.

The coroners service estimates five British Columbians have lost their lives to illicit drugs every day this year.

On April 14, a memorial was set up near Riverside Park to honour the hundreds of lives lost in Kamloops since the opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency five years ago.

Sandra Tully, member of Moms Stop the Harm, a network of Canadian families impacted by substance-related harm, told Castanet Kamloops she is calling for safe supply to ensure there aren't more "preventable deaths."

“I am very passionate about having a safe supply in our community and in our province. And we need to impress upon our government that this is what's going to keep people alive," Tully said.