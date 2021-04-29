After more than nine years in prison, Supreme Court of Canada decision makes Beckett a free man

Photo: Flickr The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa.

Peter Beckett is a free man.

The Supreme Court of Canada has sided in his favour, announcing on Thursday it would not hear an appeal from B.C. prosecutors, bringing to an end a protracted decade-long legal fight.

Beckett’s wife, Laura Letts-Beckett, drowned in Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke on Aug. 18, 2010. Her death was initially believed to have been an accident.

Beckett, a former New Zealand politician, was arrested in August 2011 and charged with his wife’s murder. He stood trial twice — first in Kamloops, which resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial, and then in Kelowna, where he was convicted.

In a hearing last summer in the B.C. Court of Appeal, Beckett appealed his conviction on a number of grounds, including claims a prosecutor made improper submissions to the jury and the judge erred in providing instructions.

The court agreed and overturned Beckett’s conviction, but the Crown appealed that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Crown wanted the court to overturn Beckett’s appeal and reimpose his conviction.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada announced it would not hear the Crown’s appeal. The court did not give reasons.

Beckett has been free on bail since December, believed to be living in a hotel in the Lower Mainland.

It’s expected he will now remain free forever. Crown prosecutor Neil Wiberg said during a hearing in December that the Crown would not try Beckett for a third time.

In August 2010, court heard, Beckett and Letts-Beckett were on vacation at Shelter Bay on Upper Arrow Lake.

On the evening of Letts-Beckett’s death, she and Beckett were riding in their Zodiac. Letts-Beckett, who was not a strong swimmer, drowned in the lake. No one witnessed the incident.

Beckett denied having any involvement in his wife’s drowning.

Through both trials, prosecutors contended Beckett killed Letts-Beckett out of greed, hoping to cash in on life insurance payouts and her teachers' pension.

No physical evidence of Beckett’s involvement in his wife’s death was presented at either trial. The case against him was entirely circumstantial.

Beckett has steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout, claiming Letts simply fell off the boat and drowned before he could save her.

Beckett spent more than nine years in prison between his arrest in 2011 and his release on bail in December.