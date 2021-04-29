Car parade, virtual service marked National Day of Mourning for workers killed on the job

A parade of cars drove through downtown Kamloops on Wednesday to mark a national Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job.

Drivers honked their horns as about a dozen vehicles made their way from the courthouse to city hall, displaying signs and flying flags out their windows.

City flags were also lowered to half mast from sunrise to sunset to honour those killed in the workplace, and a virtual memorial service was held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Appearing as a delegation before city council on April 20, Jim Waldie, a member of the Kamloops and District Labour Council, said the Day of Mourning takes on more urgency as the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lack of protection for workers.

“Many workers deemed essential are risking their wellbeing every day,” Waldie said.

“The day of mourning, to mourn the dead and fight for the living, is ever more meaningful.”

A statement from the KDLC, said approximately 1,000 Canadian workers across Canada died at work this year.

“No one should lose their life at work or be injured on then job,” Lois Rugg, KDLC president, said in the statement.

“Every worker deserves to return home to their friends, family and those that love them and rely on them.”