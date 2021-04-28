New COVID-19 case counts stay steady in Kamloops local health area

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area held steady last week, ending weeks of see-sawing case counts.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 between April 18 and April 24.

That number is on-par with the 44 new cases recorded the week before.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the Kamloops local health area averaged 109 new cases of COVID-19 each week, topping out at 161 for the week ending on Feb. 6.

Over the last six weeks for which there is data, the Kamloops local health area has been averaging 53 new cases per week.

The region recorded 346 cases in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.