Killer who opened fire in Brocklehurst apartment to be sentenced next month

A gunman who killed one person and injured another in a gang-related 2019 shooting could learn his fate next month.

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was convicted in March of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Jason Glover was killed and Kelly Callfas survived gunshot wounds to her face in a shooting inside Callfas’ Brocklehurst apartment.

Gordy Braaten pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges stemming from Glover’s death.

Court has heard Callfas had been working as a drug dealer and owed a debt to Braaten.

The shooting was part of a wave of gang-related violence in Kamloops over a period of months late in 2018 and early in 2019.

McIntosh is expected to return to court for sentencing on May 28. First-degree murder carries with it an automatic life sentence and no chance of parole for 25 years.