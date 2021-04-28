One man in custody as police investigate 'suspicious' death of 60-year-old woman

Photo: Castanet Staff

One person is dead and another is in custody as police east of Kamloops investigate what could be a murder.

Chase RCMP were called to a home in the 8600-block of Holding Road near Adams Lake at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found a 60-year-old woman dead at the scene.

“An adult male was taken into police custody without incident by frontline RCMP officers at the scene,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner said in a news release.

“Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time.”

Police said the deceased and the man arrested were “well-known” to each other and there it not believed to be any threat to the public.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are probing the death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 1-877-987-8477.