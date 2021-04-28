Virtual KSO performances available to library patrons through partnership with TNRL

Photo: Shutterstock

Virtual concerts from the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra are now available to all through the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

According to a statement from the symphony, sponsor and donor support has made it possible for the KSO to release archived recordings to the community.

Daniel Mills, the KSO’s executive director, said in a statement that a partnership with the TNRL will be beneficial to reach those in areas across the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“We are so grateful to the library system for helping us to ensure that our content is viewable by those who might not otherwise have an opportunity to see the symphony perform, be it for geographic or socio-economic reasons,” Mills said.

Access to three concerts will be initially provided through the library’s new website. According to the other recordings becoming available to view over time.

Margo Schiller, manager of Kamloops libraries and engagement for the TNRL, said patrons can access the performances at no cost.

“We are delighted to partner with the KSO to offer expanded access for our communities,” Schiller said.

“Music provides much needed entertainment, joy and hope as we move through the pandemic.”

As of April 27, library patrons can view Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, a theatrical parable of a soldier who is tricked into selling his soul to the devil for the promise of unlimited riches.

Users can also watch Phantom of the Opera, scored by Canadian composer Gabriel Thibaudeau, and Songs & Dances, a concert featuring folk tunes and music by Canadian and Hungarian composers.