Single-vehicle accident on Coquihalla results in two southbound lane closures, RCMP say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A single-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway has closed two southbound lanes, according to police.

The Tk’emlups RCMP rural detachment responded at about 11 a.m. to a report of the accident, which occurred near the Cache Creek exit in the southbound lanes.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the accident involved a vehicle driving into the ditch at the side of the highway.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and two southbound lanes are closed.

Motorists are asked to use caution and to go slowly when driving in the area.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact RCMP.