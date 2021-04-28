One woman killed in single-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.

One person was killed as the result of Wednesday morning's single-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said a 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evelyn said the vehicle, an older model blue four-door Ford Explorer, had driven into the ditch near the Cache Creek exit while heading southbound on Highway 5.

The crash was reported to police by a passerby who witnessed the vehicle at the side of the road, with emergency crews responding to the scene around 11:00 a.m.

Two southbound lanes and a northbound lane were closed while police investigated.

Evelyn said the BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the cause of the woman's death. The Tk'emlups RCMP Rural Detachment is also undergoing an investigation of the collision.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the vehicle go into the ditch, or who have dash camera footage available, to contact the Tk'emlups RCMP detachment.

ORIGINAL: 12:25 p.m.

A single-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway has closed two southbound lanes, according to police.

The Tk’emlups RCMP rural detachment responded at about 11 a.m. to a report of the accident, which occurred near the Cache Creek exit in the southbound lanes.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the accident involved a vehicle driving into the ditch at the side of the highway.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and two southbound lanes are closed.

Motorists are asked to use caution and to go slowly when driving in the area.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact RCMP.