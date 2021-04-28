Teenaged parties in Pioneer Park broken up multiple times by Kamloops Mounties

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police in Kamloops were kept busy last weekend with reports of dozens of teens partying in a popular downtown park.

Mounties said they were called three times to Pioneer Park on Friday, first at about 5:15 p.m. for a report of 75 people gathered with no masks. While no alcohol was observed, police did find a number of “groups of youths.”

Just after 6:30 p.m., police were called back to the park. This time, they found about 50 teens in the beach area, many of whom ran when Mounties arrived.

“Around 8:30 p.m., RCMP were called back to the area again,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

“Police and bylaw attended, causing the majority of kids to quickly leave. Others waited for their parents to pick them up.”

Evelyn said no further reports were received during the course of the evening.