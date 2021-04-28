Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kamloops School of the Arts, Interior Health says

Photo: Castanet Staff

A potential COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Kamloops School of the Arts, according to Interior Health.

According to the health authority, possible exposure to the virus occurred on April 23.

As of Wednesday, Kamloops School of the Arts is the third school on Interior Health’s list of school exposures.

Bert Edwards School of Science and Technology reported a potential virus exposure on April 16 and April 20.

The health authority said a possible exposure occurred at Westmount elementary on April 19 and April 20.

Interior Health said the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.”