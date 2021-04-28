Kamloops Mounties looking into report teen was beaten by three men, robbed of cash and cellphone

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are investigating a report that a Kamloops teenager was beaten and robbed last weekend by three men.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Mounties were told a young man in his late teens had been robbed and beaten by three unknown men in a parking lot.

The teen told investigators he’d been robbed of his cash and cellphone. He said he had been buying cigarettes from the men when the beating took place.

The three suspects are believed to have fled on foot. They are described as white men.

One is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, skinny, and wearing sunglasses, a black hat and dark clothing. Another is believed to be about 25 years old with a buzz cut.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.