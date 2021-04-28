Habitat for Humanity Kamloops to open new ReStore location in Salmon Arm

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops will be opening a second ReStore location in Salmon Arm.

It’s the first expansion for this affiliate’s ReStore, which has operated in the Tournament Capital for several years.

At ReStore, new and used furniture, appliances, household goods and building materials are donated and sold at reduced costs. According to the organization, money from the sales goes directly toward building homes for families in need.

Bill Miller, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, said the impact of opening a ReStore location in Salmon Arm will ultimately help the society develop more affordable housing in other communities.

“Having a second ReStore expands our community awareness, we think it will encourage more community interest. And some of that will relate into having access to additional properties for developing our affordable, attainable home ownership program,” Miller said.

“We're looking at rentals too, there’s a pretty substantial market for low and moderate income rentals. So by having the ReStore, it just expands our outreach. And we get to service more of our area.”

Miller said the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops affiliate area covers four regional districts, from Prince George to Revelstoke.

According to Miller, Habitat had purchased a property in Salmon Arm in order to construct a 20 unit housing project, which involved a community consultation process and meeting with city staff.

“ReStore in Kamloops draws a lot of people in from outlying communities,” he said.

“Once the word got out that we were actually going to build something, there was a lot of local interest in having a ReStore there. So one thing led to another, and we started to shop for a site.”

Miller said the grand opening for the new store will be on May 1 and 2, and will follow COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re going to have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 o'clock on Saturday, May 1,” he said.

“There will be a couple of dignitaries there, and two or three of us will get together and officially open the store.”

He said the new store is currently accepting donations and drop-offs, and a pick-up and delivery program will begin shortly.

“We just encourage people to come out and have a look,” Miller said.

“It’s a really nice store. Hopefully it will be good for the community.”