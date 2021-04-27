City of Kamloops has set three virtual public engagement sessions to present draft climate plan for review and feedback

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops residents are invited to attend one of three virtual sessions to review and provide feedback on the city's climate action plan.

Kamloops residents will soon have another opportunity to review and give feedback on the city’s draft Community Climate Action Plan.

According to a press release from the city, three virtual public engagement sessions have been scheduled for the draft plan to be presented. Staff will also answer questions and take feedback from participants.

The CCAP outlines eight areas where actions will be taken to reduce city-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and 80 per cent by 2050.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s sustainability services supervisor, said while the CCAP is ambitious, the targets laid out in the plan are achievable.

“Many of the CCAP’s Big Move strategies build upon actions already underway in our community, such as expanding our connected bike network, constructing and retrofitting homes for higher energy efficiency, preparing for organics collection and transitioning to electric vehicles,” Cheetham said.

In the virtual engagement sessions, staff will outline the CCAP’s major goals and accompanying strategies, according to the city.

Staff will share how previous public feedback has helped to evolve the plan, and will provide an opportunity for participants to provide more feedback and ask questions.

The draft CCAP was presented to council members at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, April 20.

Among other strategies, the plan encourages accelerating the construction of an active transportation network, including bicycle lanes and walking paths. Housing would be concentrated near transportation routes, with a goal of allowing residents to access their daily needs in a 10 minute walk or roll.

The plan includes a target to have all new homes and buildings at zero carbon by 2040.

Strategies for creating a zero waste or circular economy are also included in the plan.

According to the city, after this upcoming round of public consultation, the draft plan will be updated with the feedback received. The final CCAP will be presented to council for adoption in June.

Public engagement sessions will be held over Zoom on Tuesday, May 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday May 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday May 6, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Links to participate can be found on the Let’s Talk Community Climate Action Plan web page.