Kamloops Mounties looking for woman reported missing, not seen since April 17

Photo: RCMP Jessarae Parkins

Police are hoping tips from the public might help them track down a Kamloops woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Jessarae Parkins, 35, was last heard from on April 17 in the Valleyview area, Mounties said.

Parkins is described as a First Nations woman standing five-foot-six and weighing between 150 pounds and 170 pounds. She has black hair, usually shoulder length, and brown eyes with tattoos of a wedding band on her left ring finger and a rose with thorns on her back.

Anyone with information about Parkins’ whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.