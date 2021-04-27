PeopleReady Kamloops to host "drive through, walk through" job fair

Photo: Pexels / Rodolfo Quiros

PeopleReady’s Kamloops branch will be hosting a physically distanced job fair on Wednesday.

Chelsea Trosky, branch manager for the temporary work agency, said the “drive through, walk through” job fair will be held outside the branch’s location, 620 Tranquille Rd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She said anyone looking for work is welcome, and they will try to fit people with a job where they will feel comfortable.

“People who have lost their job due to COVID, people who are having a hard time finding work right now with everything shut down, we love getting people off the streets and finding them work and helping them get their lives back on track,” Trosky said.

Trosky said she has all kinds of jobs available for people looking for work, including jobs at landscaping companies, restoration companies, factories and construction sites.

“We just get them to do a quick survey on the computer to see if they qualify to work with us, and from there, it’s jut some paperwork, and we can get them out to work the next day,” she said.

Trosky said those looking for work will need to 18 years of age or older, must know their social insurance number and bring a piece of photo ID.