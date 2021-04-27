Transport truck unable to negotiate off ramp, becomes stuck coming off Overlanders Bridge

Photo: Tim Petruk This truck became stuck Tuesday on the off ramp toward Mission Flats Road coming off the Overlanders Bridge.

Traffic is backed up Tuesday morning heading southbound on the Overlanders Bridge after an oversized semi was unable to negotiate the off-ramp.

The pipeline truck is stuck on the ramp heading from the bridge toward Mission Flats. It became stuck just before 11 a.m.

All southbound traffic is being diverted through West Victoria Street, and there is some congestion heading up the First Avenue hill.

Crews are working to free the stuck semi.