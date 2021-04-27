Semi-truck driver killed in crash Monday on Highway 5

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 11:41 a.m.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision between two commercial transport vehicles that claimed the life of one man Monday evening.

Logan Lake RCMP were called about the crash involving two semi-tractor trailer units on Highway 5 in the area of Surrey Sussex Lake Road just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find two commercial transport vehicles with extensive damage. A BC Emergency Health Services air ambulance helicopter also responded to the call.

“Preliminary findings indicate that both transport trucks were travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 5, when one commercial vehicle rear-ended the other,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District. “The driver and sole occupant of the rear transport truck, a 64-year-old Aldergrove man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical officials at the scene.”

The second driver, a man in his 40's, was medically assessed at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services. He was relatively uninjured.

RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement all attended the crash site. A RCMP collision analyst with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) also attended to fully examine the crash scene.

Police say that at the time of the crash, the skies and visibility was clear, the highway was bare and dry and the outside temperature was approximately 11 degrees Celsius.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage that may aid in the ongoing police and coroner investigations, you are asked to call the Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222.

ORIGINAL 10:15 a.m.

