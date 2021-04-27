One person dead following crash Tuesday morning on Halston Avenue, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 10:58 a.m.

One person is dead following a collision Tuesday morning on the Halston Connector.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Halston Avenue on or near the Halston Bridge on Tuesday morning for a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and and transport truck.

“Right now, we are still investigating to figure out exactly what transpired,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

“Please avoid the area and take a detour if possible.”

Evelyn said one westbound lane remains open but both eastbound lanes are closed.

“It’s hard to say how long it’s going to take,” she said.

“They are investigating a serious incident, so it will take as long as it takes.”

UPDATE: 10:32 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Halston Connector.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the crash has both lanes closed eastbound and one lane open westbound.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:34 a.m.

A collision between a motorcycle and a truck has the Halston Connector closed on Tuesday morning.

Police said Halston Avenue is closed in both directions as of 9:30 a.m.

Mounties are asking drivers to avoid the area.