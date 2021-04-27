Northbound lanes of Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops cleared as of 3 a.m.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

DriveBC reports the highway closure north of Merritt on Highway 5 was cleared as of 3 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:20 p.m.

Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops remain closed.

The portion of highway was closed earlier in the evening due to a traffic collision.

Still no word as to when the highway will reopen, however, DriveBC says an update is not expected until early Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL: 7:15 p.m.

Northbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops has come to a standstill.

According to DriveBC, the northbound lanes are closed following a vehicle collision.

The collision occurred between Exit 315 and Exit 336.

Detours are in effect.

No word on the severity of the crash or how long the road will be closed.

