Monte Creek, LaFarge residents will be asked to weigh in on proposed fire protection area changes after TNRD vote

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is looking at expanding the Prichard fire protection area to cover areas in Monte Creek and LaFarge, with the construction of a new fire hall also being considered.

At a Thursday board meeting, TNRD directors voted in favour of having staff survey residents in the Monte Creek and LaFarge areas, gauging interest in these changes.

A written staff report on the matter was provided to directors, which included the proposed service area boundaries, the possible scope of firefighting services and the required infrastructure.

According to the staff report, TNRD area director Mel Rothenburger and board chair Ken Gillis, who represent areas that would be impacted by the change, are “supportive of residents deciding if they want the service establishment.”

The new fire protection area for the Prichard Volunteer Fire Department would include a total of 365 properties in Monte Creek and areas of LaFarge West and LaFarge Rivershore, according to the report.

A site for a possible second PVFD fire hall has been identified in the Monte Creek area at Hook Road, close to Highway 1.

According to the staff report, it is yet to be determined whether the hall would have a full staff of 15 firefighters, or if they would be granted satellite status, meaning a minimum of 10 firefighters would be stationed at the hall.

“Establishment of a second fire hall to provide additional fire protection is embraced by the Department’s officers, but the effort involved is not trivial, as it will essentially double the size of the PVFD,” the report said.

According to the report, staff will have a subject matter expert bring information forward to residents. A survey will also be developed by staff and distributed to those living in the area.

If residents show strong interest in expanding the volunteer fire department’s service area, staff said they will ask the board for permission to move forward with next steps in 2022.