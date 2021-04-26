Thompson Valley Charters announced service from Kamloops to Edmonton will begin May 20

Photo: Facebook / Thompson Valley Charters

Thompson Valley Charters, a locally-owned company, will be offering bus service from Kamloops to Edmonton starting next month.

Roger Nadeau, who co-owns the Kamloops-based, family run business, told Castanet Kamloops that service between the two cities will start on May 20.

“We’re trying to make it easier for travellers to move around the province,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau has written two emails to the TNRD, included in the board of directors meeting agendas, advising them of the upcoming service.

“I received such great encouragement from all who I spoke with concerning this project, and I am looking forward to travelling through your towns,” Nadeau said in his latest email to the district.

Nadeau said he has also been working with eBus to link their existing routes with Thompson Valley Charters’ new service.

“If you’re in Kelowna, Kamloops or Vancouver, and you want to go to Edmonton, Valemount or Jasper, it’s a one-stop shop, we can do that,” he said.

After their May 20 launch, a bus will leave Kamloops each Monday and Thursday, arriving in Edmonton around 10:30 p.m. mountain time, according to Nadeau.

Every Tuesday and Friday, the bus will drive from Edmonton back to the Tournament Capital. It is scheduled to arrive in Kamloops at 4:30 p.m., so travellers can connect with other existing evening services to Vancouver or the Okanagan, Nadeau said.

Nadeau said after completing a long licence application process, Thompson Valley Charters was originally planning to start May 3, but due to the latest round of pandemic-related restrictions, their launch was delayed.

“We’re just about there, and it feels good,” Nadeau said.

More information on schedules or fares can be found on Thompson Valley Charters' website.