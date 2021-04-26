Violent sex assault trial hears victim feared for her life after being driven to remote area

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Merritt woman thought she might be killed when she was driven to an unknown location by a pair of men she had just met and asked for sex, a jury has been told.

Sevim Zakuti is standing trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury on charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and assault.

According to the Crown, Zakuti met the victim, whose name is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication, in the summer of 2019 while walking near Walmart in Merritt.

Crown prosecutor Sheron O’Connor said Zakuti raped the woman on a number of occasions in the days and weeks that followed the meeting.

“The Crown says Mr. Zakuti not only sexually assaulted [her] on more than one occasion, but used actual violence and threats of violence against [her] — a person the Crown says was vulnerable,” she said.

O’Connor said Zakuti told the woman he was “in the mob” and “had control” over the police.

“He told her he was a connected man and she believed him,” she said.

The complainant was the first witness called by the Crown on Monday morning. Testifying via closed-circuit TV from another room in the courthouse, she said Zakuti asked her for sex and she said no.

According to the woman, he then accused her of “disrespecting” him in front of his friend while along a remote stretch of highway near Merritt.

“He dragged me out of the vehicle and made me go to the back of the truck with him,” she said.

“He asked me to be his girlfriend and stuff and tried to tell me he had a condo and he would spoil me.”

The woman said Zakuti demanded oral sex from her. She said she complied because she was scared.

“I was scared he was going to kill me or something and I’d be left there,” she said.

“Nobody knew where I was. This was the first time I met these people. They could have killed me and nobody would have known where I was.”

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.