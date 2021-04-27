Kamloops-area grandfather pleads guilty to child porn, sex charges involving his grandchild

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops-area grandfather will undergo a court-ordered psychological evaluation after admitting he made child pornography and had sexual contact with his grandchild.

The 66-year-old man’s identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. He pleaded guilty Monday in B.C. Supreme Court to one count each of sexual interference of a person under 16, possessing child pornography and making or publishing child pornography.

Details of the offences have not yet been made public, but they will come out in court when the man is sentenced later this year. According to court documents, the offences took place between February of 2017 and April of 2020.

The man, who lives in a small community near Kamloops, remains free on $1,000 bail with conditions barring him from being near his grandchild, visiting any public park or swimming pool or being in the presence of children.

He is also prohibited from possessing “any device capable of recording images,” according to court documents.

The man is slated to return to court on June 14 to set a date for sentencing. He has been ordered to undergo a pre-sentence report with a psychological component, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.