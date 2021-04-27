TRU fundraising campaign raises $53.7M thanks to 4,500 donors, university says

Thompson Rivers University has achieved its $50-million fundraising goal.

In an announcement made on the TRU campus Monday morning, Brian Daly, TRU’s vice president of university relations, said donors gave a total of $53.7 million to fund student support, research, equipment and construction as part of the Limitless campaign.

“The most heartwarming number, though, are the more than 4,500 donors that made donations to this campaign,” Daly said.

“They started early, they made gifts of all sizes, they even gave through the pandemic. They are sending very powerful messages that they believe in the transformative power of education.”

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the campaign's original goal of $50 million was the most ambitious fundraising goal achieved in the region, and the donors who helped surpass that target have demonstrated uplifting support.

“It’s donors that make us extraordinary,” Fairbairn said.

“Limitless allows TRU to build the spaces, to equip the laboratories and provide the funding so students and faculty can do extraordinary things.”

According to a statement from TRU, $33.7 million will be put into 420 new awards, designated for student support and financial aid.

A total of $9 million will be put into innovative research and community collaboration projects, like the TRU Community Legal Clinic.

The remaining $11 million will fund new equipment and construction.

At Monday’s announcement, Fairbairn acknowledged the university’s former vice president advancement, Christopher Seguin, who initiated the Limitless Campaign and died before the public phase was launched.

“He was driven to build TRU into a place of excellence, and to help students fulfill their passion through education,” Fairbairn said.

“What Christopher has initiated, many others have joined. Limitless has connected with so many people, people who understand the value of education and what this campaign is striving to achieve.”

On Monday night, the TRU Residence was lit up from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to mark the close of the campaign.