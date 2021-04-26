High streamflow advisories issued for a number of Lower Thompson tributaries west of Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Staff High streamflow advisories are in effect for a number of Lower Thompson tributaries, including the Bonaparte River, shown here is a photo during high water in May 2020.

High streamflow advisories have been issued for a number of tributaries to the Thompson River west of Kamloops, and people are being urged to stay away from fast-moving water.

On Sunday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued advisories for Lower Thompson tributaries including Guichon Creek, Deadman River and tributaries around Savona, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Logan Lake.

A high streamflow advisory has been in place for the Bonaparte River for a number of weeks.

“Recent precipitation and ongoing snowmelt has led to a rise in river levels throughout the region over the past few days,” read a statement issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“Temperatures are easing, with freezing temperatures observed at mid-elevations overnight. Weather into the week is expected to remain relatively stable with no significant amounts of rainfall expected.”

Officials expect temperatures to gradually warm through the week and streamflows to increase with that trend.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-growing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” the statement read.

Thompson River levels in Kamloops have been on the rise for a number of weeks. The river’s level has risen more than 18 inches since April 15.