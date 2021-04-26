Valleyview 'getting hit pretty hard' by thefts, garbage on riverbank, residents say

Photo: Facebook / Melissa Martin A camp pictured along the Valleyview riverfront.

A longtime Valleyview resident says the community needs something to change after being hit hard with crime, and witnessing garbage and human waste littering the riverbanks.

Julie Dormer, chair of the Valleyview Community Association and a neighbourhood block watch captain, said she knows these are issues plaguing many areas of Kamloops.

“I know it’s happening everywhere, but we feel like we’re getting hit pretty hard,” Dormer said.

“You’re always having to be vigilant. And that has changed, a little bit, the spirit of the community.”

Dormer said the Valleyview Community Association has started a letter campaign. Residents are writing to the City of Kamloops and the RCMP, advocating for more security patrols in the area, as has been discussed for the downtown core and Tranquille.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the RCMP for comment on the matter, but has not yet received a response.

A number of Valleyview residents are speaking out about the issue.

Sonja Vanderwood said since she moved to the area nearly two years ago, her family’s vehicles has been broken into three times, their trailer broken into once and security camera footage has caught people in the backyard on two occasions.

“It's just a very uneasy, unsettling feeling. ... We pay our taxes, we're hardworking individuals and we don't feel safe,” Vanderwood said.

“I remember being a kid and having sleepovers out on the trampoline. ... I don't even leave my kid out there alone during the day. I definitely would never let her have a sleepover outside.”

Alanna Jenkin said she has lived in the neighbourhood for just over a year, and “never imagined that the crime would be so high.”

“My family are considering selling and moving as a result of all this activity,” Jenkin said.

Residents said the riverbank shelters have also been an area of concern.

Dormer said there are a number of temporary shelters set up near Valleyview’s beaches. She said she knows bylaws currently allow for shelters to stay, under certain conditions.

“They have to keep it clean and keep the peace, and that is definitely not what's happening. The garbage, human waste and stolen property that is down at our riverbanks at Valleyview is atrocious,” she said.

Kevin Beeton, the city’s community services supervisor, said if people have concerns about garbage or temporary shelters, they should contact community services and let officers handle any clean up.

He said officers will work with the individual who has the temporary shelter to “remove excess items, garbage and debris.”

Tammy Blundell, community services manager for the city, told Castanet Kamloops community service officers (CSOs) must cover a large area, visiting neighbourhoods across the city to make sure temporary shelters don’t pile up with garbage and other items.

“Of course, we can’t be everywhere all the time, [but] we’ve definitely tried,” Blundell said, adding the department has also seen some staffing challenges recently.

“Every day we’re going out and doing garbage clean up. ... It’s something that’s ongoing.”

The city has said they are also planning a beach clean up involving CSO’s and other staff before the river rises.

Coun. Dale Bass said she understands why people are frustrated, and wants residents to understand that city council spends much of their time trying to resolve the issues.

“We're not sitting around just ignoring it. We are spending enormous amounts of time, money, effort, nagging, begging to get help,” Bass said.

She said council and staff are continually looking for grant opportunities to fund more services. She said they are also looking into everything from adding housing stock to increasing security, installing washrooms and putting more supports in place for those who are in need.

Bass said some attempts to reach out to other levels of government for support have been unsuccessful. A business case for a sobering centre is “apparently still sitting in the health ministry’s office” five years later, according to Bass.

“That's what I consider to be the difficulty, is just getting government levels to actually work together in a timely manner on concrete solutions,” she said.

Dormer said it’s clear that more services for those experiencing homelessness, mental health or addictions issues are needed.

“What do we need to do to support people in need, while still protecting the community from being vulnerable? That's a really big thing that needs to be figured out,” she said.