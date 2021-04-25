Possible COVID-19 exposure at Westmount elementary, according to Interior Health

Photo: Contributed

A potential COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Westmount elementary, according to Interior Health.

The health authority added Westmount to their list of school exposures on Sunday. Possible exposure to the virus occurred on April 19 and April 20.

As of Sunday, Westmount is one of two Kamloops schools on Interior Health’s list.

Bert Edwards School of Science and Technology also reported a possible COVID-19 exposure on April 16 and April 20.

According to Interior Health, the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.”