City of Kamloops, ICBC working on joint study of busy North Shore intersection, city staff say

Photo: Kristen Holliday City of Kamloops, ICBC working on a joint study of the intersection connecting Ord Road, Bachelor Hills Drive, Westsyde Road and Eighth Street.

The City of Kamloops is working with ICBC on a joint study of a major North Shore neighbourhood intersection, according to staff.

The study was mentioned at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, after Coun. Bill Sarai brought forward concerns about traffic flow and driver safety at the intersection connecting Halston Avenue, Eighth Street, Ord Road, Westsyde Road and Bachelor Hills Drive.

“A lot of residents, myself included, have seen it getting worse and worse,” Sarai said.

“The congestion is okay, but the safety. You’ve got three lanes going towards Bachelor, one’s coming off the Halston, and they’re trying to merge,” he said, adding that drivers coming from Halston and heading to Ord Road must cross multiple lanes of traffic to make the turn.

He said people who are familiar with the area might know which lane to be in, but those who don’t have that same familiarity may risk being in a “serious accident.”

“It’s just a crapshoot,” Sarai said.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, city director for development, engineering and sustainability, told council members a joint study on the intersection with ICBC is already in the works.

Kiwatkowski and Jason Locke, community planning and sustainability supervisor, told council the city is also preparing to do a study on a possible second traffic crossing over the Thompson River.

Locke said at this time, the city hasn’t identified any potential locations for a second crossing.

“Towards the end of this year, I think some of that legwork would start happening,” Locke said.