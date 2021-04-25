Western Canada Theatre, Chimera Theatre join forces to host Remergence Festival

Photo: The Remergence Festival

Two theatre groups are combining their efforts to host a new online festival after the pandemic has restricted public gatherings for the second year in a row.

According to a statement from festival organizers, after Western Canada Theatre had to cancel small-scale performances in November, and with Chimera Theatre unable to bring back its popular spring Hydra festival, the two parties regrouped, realizing “more heads are better than one.”

“WCT and Chimera have joined forces to co-create a one-time event that is both a combination of their respective festivals and something completely new — the Remergence Festival,” the statement said.

“The word remergence, which some might argue isn’t really a word, brings to mind several different ideas: a coming together, a rise out of the depths and a return to something better.”

The festival will take place online from May 5 to May 15, featuring 24 local acts who will perform theatre, music, improv and variety shows.

According to the statement, each evening will include two stage performances live from the Pavilion Theatre, with a live music intermission act between each performance.

Bonus events and conversations are also planned, along with a free family-friendly matinee performance planned for Saturday, May 8.

In order to replicate the social element of attending a live theatre performance, the festival is also using a service called Gather Town.

According to the festival statement, this service allows audience members to navigate an avatar, or digital version of themselves, through a virtual Pavilion Theatre Lobby.

“With your camera and microphone turned on, as your avatar gets close to others, their view and sound will appear and you can converse with those in your immediate vicinity," the statement said.

"You can also move around and interact with different objects such as posters and event calendars, and even meet some of the festival performers."

A Facebook group has also been set up for audience members and performers to interact, and for festival organizers to share news.

The theatre groups said they are also partnering with local restaurants and businesses to provide food and beverage take out and delivery during the festival.

Tickets for the festival are available from the Kamloops Live! Box Office.

Full festival passes are $150, and an evening pass for three performances has a tiered pricing system, with costs ranging from $5 to $50 to ensure accessibility.

More information about the Remergence Festival, including performance schedules, can be found on their website.