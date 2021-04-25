TRU law professor asked by province to review significant B.C. Supreme Court homicide ruling

Photo: Contributed

A Thompson Rivers University law professor has been tapped by the province to review a recent B.C. Supreme Court ruling that has the potential to overturn dozens of murder convictions.

On Thursday, Attorney General David Eby issued a statement saying he has directed Craig Jones to provide an opinion on a B.C. Supreme Court decision in the case of Samandeep Gill, a Lower Mainlaind man who had been charged with murder in a 2011 road-rage slaying in Surrey.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice David Masuhara decided to exclude key crown evidence on the grounds that police working with Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) held on to evidence in a way that breached the accused’s Charter rights.

As a result, Gill was acquitted of the shooting death of a man and the attempted murder of the dead man's wife.

The order has the potential to impact other cases, as Masuhara stated in his ruling the IHIT evidence over-seizure may be “systemic." IHIT is the police unit that investigates murders in the Lower Mainland, so any systemic issues found in its investigations could have wide-ranging effects.

According to a statement from Eby, Jones is to determine the viability of a Crown appeal, although the BC Prosecution Service already advised an appeal would not be successful.

“Real evidence was excluded in a manner that resulted in Mr. Gill not being tried for a serious and violent crime that resulted in the death of a community member,” Eby said in a letter explaining his decision.

“It is my opinion that there is a strong public interest in appealing from the result in the Gill case if a viable ground for appeal exists.”

Along with teaching at TRU, Jones served as supervising counsel of the constitutional and administrative law group for the B.C. Ministry of Justice.

Last April, Jones was also selected for the Ministry of Attorney General’s cross-jurisdictional technical advisory group, recommending ways to reduce backlogs in the justice system during and after COVID-19.