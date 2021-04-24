Spring Rotary Food Drive brings in 62K pounds in donations Saturday, food bank says

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Food Bank raised more than 60,000 pounds of food and upwards of $3,500 Saturday in the spring Rotary Food Drive.

The food bank said it received 62,000 pounds of food in donations on Saturday.

“Thank you to each and every person for giving so generously,” read a post on social media from the food bank announcing Saturday’s totals.

“Thank you to our volunteers who helped receive, sort and stock these donations. And a huge thank you to the Rotarians for hand-delivering and collecting these thousands of yellow bags in support of the Kamloops Food Bank.”

Rotary food drives typically take place in Kamloops twice each year — once in the spring and again in the fall.

Last year’s spring food drive, which took place early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, raised a record 70,000 pounds of food. The 2020 fall food drive brought in 57,000 pounds.