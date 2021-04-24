173091
Kamloops  

Tractor appears to be sinking on South Thompson River beach near Lafarge Bridge

Backhoe sinking on beach

A tractor appears to be sinking in the beach along the South Thompson River in Kamloops.

A John Deere backhoe is partially sunken in the wet sand east of the Lafarge Bridge.

A number of readers sent photos of the tractor to Castanet Kamloops. A woman who asked to remain anonymous said she worried about the potential environmental impact the tractor could have on the beach and river.

Andy Boose, who snapped a photo of the scene, said he heard the backhoe had been taken by thieves from a local dealership.

Castanet Kamloops is awaiting a reply from Brandt Kamloops, which sells John Deere tractors, as well as the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

