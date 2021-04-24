Kamloops RCMP have located the missing 17-year-old girl

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATED: April 24, 6:52 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP have located the 17-year-old Annie Michel and she is no longer considered a missing person.

ORIGINAL: April 23

Kamloops RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old missing girl.

Annie Michel was last seen April 21 on the North Shore.

She is described as:

Female

Indigenous

5’4

125 lbs

Brown hair and eyes

Last seen wearing a navy jacket, tie-dyed hoodie, and green camo leggings

RCMP are concerned for her wellbeing. They hope that Michel, or anyone with information on Michel's whereabouts, will reach out to local police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-12778.