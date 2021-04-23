Police issue warning about high-risk sex offender planning to live in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP James Leo Gracie, also known as Finn McInnis

Police in Kamloops are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender, who has targeted children, planning to live in the community.

James Leo Gracie, also known as Finn McInnis, was released from federal prison on April 17 and intends to reside in Kamloops.

The 61-year-old has a lengthy criminal record including convictions for sexual offences against children and forcible confinement.

Gracie stands six-foot-one and weighs 176 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos reading “Slim Jim” and a rattlesnake on his right arm and a heart with leaves on his left arm.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Gracie has been labelled a dangerous sex offender who is a high risk to re-offend.