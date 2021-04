Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man spent some time behind bars after being busted relieving himself on a busy downtown street.

Police were called to the 200-block of Victoria Street just before 4:30 p.m. on April 18 for a report of a man yelling and urinating.

“Frontline officers attended and arrested a man,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was lodged in cells to sober up safely.”