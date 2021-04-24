Kamloops brothers fined after 'lucky' conservation officer catches them fishing illegally

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two Kamloops brothers will be a little lighter in the pocketbook after they were busted fishing illegally on a lake north of the city last year, caught by a “lucky” conservation officer.

Lawrence Haugen and Patrick Haugen pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to charges of prohibited fishing and angling with more than one line.

Court heard the brothers were ice fishing on Lac des Roches, west of Little Fort, on March 13, 2020, when a conservation officer stumbled upon them and noticed something fishy.

Crown prosecutor Debra Drissell said the officer was travelling across the lake on a snowmobile when he noticed an ice-fishing tent with cleared patches of ice nearby, as if someone was about to drill additional holes.

Drissell said the officer returned later in the day and confronted the Haugens, who were using finfish for bait and had five lines in the water.

B.C. fishing regulations forbid the use of finfish for bait and prohibit angling with more than a single line on any lake or stream.

“These offences are taken seriously,” Drissell said.

“Many courts across Canada have indicated it’s hard to catch offenders for wildlife prosecutions. This is only by the luck of the draw that conservation officers caught them.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Cleaveley asked the brothers what they were thinking.

“We just wanted to fish,” Lawrence Haugen replied.

“Everyone wants to fish,” Cleaveley responded. “But most people do it the right way.”

Court heard Lawrence Haugen was busted on the same lake for similar offences in 2015. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay an additional $200 to the Habitat Trust Conservation Fund.

Patrick Haugen, meanwhile, was ordered to pay $300 in fines and $200 to the conservation fund.