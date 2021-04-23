City staff looking to speak with person of interest following alleged dog-bite incident

Photo: Facebook/Marc Smith This man is being sought by the City of Kamloops in relation to an alleged dog-biting incident.

Kamloops bylaw officers are looking for a person of interest in relation to an alleged dog-bite incident.

City of Kamloops community services manager Tammy Blundell said investigators are hoping to speak with the man at his earliest convenience.

She asked anyone who knows who he is to let the city’s community services department know.

“Call 250-828-3409 and leave his contact information,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“We just wish to speak with him.”

Blundell said the city is investigating an allegation.

The man is known to frequent the Schubert Drive area and may live nearby.