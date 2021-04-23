Judge denies City of Kamloops bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops has once again failed in its bid to have the human-rights complaint of a municipal employee tossed, denied this time by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Peter Spina filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in 2017, alleging he had been bullied and harassed by co-workers and called homophobic and other derogatory names. He also claimed to have been told he only had his job because of his family’s connections with the city, his mother being the late Marg Spina, a former city councillor.

Spina made multiple complaints about a co-worker to his supervisors, and they were dealt with over a number of years. He filed his human-rights complaint in December 2017, following an incident in which he said the co-worker made physical contact with him.

The complaint was accepted by the tribunal on the grounds of ancestry, family status and sexual orientation.

Spina claims the city discriminated against him by failing to properly address the alleged bullying and allowing a “toxic atmosphere” to persist in the workplace.

The city denied having discriminated against Spina and applied in 2019 to have the complaint dismissed.

In May 2019, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal denied the city’s application to have the complaint dismissed.

The city asked for a judicial review in B.C. Supreme Court, claiming the tribunal erred in a number of ways, including by “acting in a manner that was procedurally unfair to the city.”

In a decision made public this week, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Elaine Adair dismissed the city’s request.

Adair said the city was not denied a fair process.

In her ruling, Adair ordered the city to pay some of Spina’s legal costs.

Spina’s complaint against the city remains in front of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.