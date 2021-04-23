Osprey recovering at BC Wildlife Park after being rescued from power pole near Ashcroft

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro workers use a bucket lift to reach an osprey tangled in a wire atop a power pole. The bird is now recovering at the BC Wildlife Park.

A BC Hydro work crew is being credited with saving an osprey that had become tangled in a line on a power pole west of Kamloops, then transporting the bird to the BC Wildlife Park.

The rescue took place near Ashcroft on Monday.

According to BC Hydro, workers sprang into action after spotting the osprey dangling from a bailing wire on a power pole.

The crew used a bucket lift and two workers spent hours untangling the bird, then wrapped the animal in an old raincoat and took it to the wildlife park, where it is recovering.

The osprey had built a nest on a platform on top of a nearby pole. BC Hydro installs the platforms throughout B.C. to give birds a place to nest and to keep them from nesting atop actual power poles.