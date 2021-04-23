172623
Kamloops  

DriveBC says two large signs are blocking the Trans-Canada in Valleyview

Trans-Canada now clear

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The signs blocking the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview appear to have been removed from the roadway.

Castanet Kamloops reader Pav Gill sent in a photo and said the road appeared to have cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:45 p.m.

Drivers in Kamloops are being cautioned about two large signs in the roadway on the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview.

DriveBC said in a tweet over the noon hour that emergency crews had been notified and were en-route to deal with the signs, which are reportedly in the eastbound lanes just west of Comazzetto Road.

No further information is available.

