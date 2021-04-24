Trans Mountain says it is making good progress on pipeline expansion project in Kamloops region

Photo: Trans Mountain Work crews install pipe in the Lac du Bois area north of Kamloops as part of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Trans Mountain says it’s making good progress on pipeline expansion work in the Kamloops area, anticipating steep-slope work along Ord Road to begin in the coming months.

In an update posted on its website, the Crown corporation said work crews have “been using specialized techniques” for steep-slope pipeline installation in the Lac du Bois area.

“The construction team anticipates beginning the Ord Road steep slope installation in the coming six to eight weeks,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, work on the south side of Kenna Cartwright Park is complete, while work on the north side is underway.

The company said work is ongoing above Westsyde Road and is expected to continue into the summer.

“This work is primarily traditional pipeline construction, with clearing, grading, trenching, pipe installation and backfill work ongoing,” the statement reads.

The $12.6-billion pipeline expansion project has been opposed by some First Nations groups and other protestors.