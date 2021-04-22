Kamloops RCMP looking for a teen reported missing Thursday

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Missing female, Teesha Danroth

Kamloops RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teen reported missing.

Teesha Danroth was last seen on the North Shore on April 19, police say.

She is described as a 17-year-old, First Nations woman standing five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt, a grey sweater and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on Danroth’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-12532.