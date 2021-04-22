Two Kamloops Mounties injured Thursday while making arrest on North Shore

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two Kamloops police officers were injured on Thursday while arresting a suspect following a short foot chase.

Police were called to the 300-block of Pluto Drive, off Tranquille Road near the Overlanders Bridge, for a report of a vehicle parked in someone’s driveway.

“Upon attendance, police officers discovered the license plates did not match the SUV they were attached to, and a person was sleeping in the front seat,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police arrested a man who allegedly resisted, resulting in a short foot pursuit followed by a struggle which saw two officers injured.”

One of the injured Mounties was transported by ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital, Evelyn said. Both are expected to recover.

Mounties later learned the SUV was stolen.

Evelyn said a 33-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.